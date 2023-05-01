Lepley scholarship winners

The Department of Kinesiology, Health and Sports Science recently awarded its Dr. Eugene B. Lepley Memorial Scholarships to students entering their senior year at IUP.
Pictured, from left, are Michael Koenig, finalist award winner of $2,000 (Exercise Science), Susan Miller, who is Dr. Lepley’s daughter, and Cloe Thoericht, recipient award of $3,095 (Exercise Science/Pre-Occupational Therapy).
The awards are presented due to the support of the friends and family of Dr. Lepley who served as a professor and coach at IUP from 1963 to 1988.
Scholarship winners must maintain an overall QPA of 3.25 or greater, demonstrate social responsibility by involvement in community service and volunteer activity as well as exhibit, by personnel example, a lifestyle suited to the promotion of physical fitness, health and wellness.
