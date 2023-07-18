Canadian wildfire smoke pushed area air quality indexes into the red zone Monday, but forecasts are for less unhealthy air today in western Pennsylvania.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s airnow.gov website, the reading for White Township, Indiana County, at 4 p.m. Monday was 153, just three notches into the “red zone” category of unhealthy for all ages.
At the same hour in Kittanning, Armstrong County, the reading was 155.
Some areas remained in the “orange zone,” that is, unhealthy for sensitive groups, as far north as the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers but also in southern Indiana County, between Blairsville and Homer City.
Today’s forecast is for moderate air quality, with particulates measuring 67 in Indiana and similar numbers throughout western Pennsylvania.
However, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for today in the Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley-Berks, Susquehanna Valley, Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Williamsport and State College areas, the latter including Centre County.
DEP said continued smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout the day today and will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range.
DEP also anticipated some Code Red possibilities during the overnight and early morning.
It urged residents to consult the airnow.gov website for more details.
