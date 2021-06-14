A special celebration Friday evening at the home of Mark and Cathleen Zilner in White Township was expected to raise $20,000 for the Indiana County Recovery Center.
The fundraiser featured Cathleen Zilner singing with the band Told Ya So! ICRC is a faith-based, nonprofit center in downtown Indiana that believes “recovery is a process of change through which individuals improve the health and wellness, live self-directed lives, and strive to reach their full potential.”
The event was funded by the Zilners and Diamond Medical, and organizers included Lonie Brice and Joyce Sharman.