"Let Your Light Shine" Fundraiser One
PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

A special celebration Friday evening at the home of Mark and Cathleen Zilner in White Township was expected to raise $20,000 for the Indiana County Recovery Center.

The fundraiser featured Cathleen Zilner singing with the band Told Ya So! ICRC is a faith-based, nonprofit center in downtown Indiana that believes “recovery is a process of change through which individuals improve the health and wellness, live self-directed lives, and strive to reach their full potential.”

The event was funded by the Zilners and Diamond Medical, and organizers included Lonie Brice and Joyce Sharman.

