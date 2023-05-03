The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual food drive on Saturday, May 13.
This is the 31st year for the food drive and it will be done with help from the United States Postal Service, Rural Letter Carriers and the United Way of Indiana County.
All nonperishable items collected will be donated to the Indiana County Community Action Program food bank and the Love Basket Foundation. The last food drive collected 3,000 pounds of nonperishable goods for Indiana County.
Depending on the type of mail delivery you have, either leave a bag of food on your porch where it can easily be seen, or fasten it to your mail box at the curb.
Anyone wishing to donate money instead of food may make a check payable to the ICCAP food bank or Love Basket Foundation.
