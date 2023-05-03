Letter carriers food drive

Pictured from left are Blake Benson, letter carrier; A.J. Allison, supervisor; Margaret Smith, rural carrier; Aimee Kemp and Megan Dospoy, ICCAP; Marlene Johnson, The Love Basket; and Carolyn Hainaut and Scott Valazak, United Way.

 Submitted photo

The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual food drive on Saturday, May 13.

This is the 31st year for the food drive and it will be done with help from the United States Postal Service, Rural Letter Carriers and the United Way of Indiana County.