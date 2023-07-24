The Lezanic reunion will be held Aug. 20 at Blue Spruce Park, Pavilion 3. Arrival time is 12:30 p.m. with lunch at 1 p.m. Bring a $5 auction gift, covered dish and drinks. Chicken, meat and cheese trays, rolls, paper products and silverware will be provided. RSVP by calling or texting Beth at (724) 388-4371 or calling Deb at (724) 349-1306.
