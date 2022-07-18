78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

The Lezanic reunion will be held Aug. 21 at Blue Spruce Park, Pavilion 3. Arrival time will be at 12:30 p.m. with lunch at 1 p.m. Bring a $5 auction gift, bingo gifts, a covered dish and drinks. Chicken, rolls, coffee, paper products and silverware will be provided. Please RSVP by calling or texting Beth at (724) 388-4371.

Tags