LIBERTY BASH
An event set for Sept. 11 to 13 at Iselin Community Park will offer a “peaceful gathering of our community,” with live music, vendors and worship, according to organizers.
The Liberty Bash and a Half 2020 will be $10 a day or $30 for a weekend pass, which includes camping. The all-ages event is free for children 12 and younger.
Bands will perform 40-minute sets, with acoustic acts offered in between.
There will be a word of prayer from local pastors each day.
For the complete lineup, visit the Liberty Bash and a Half 2020 Event page on Facebook.
WALKING FOR RAY
Though they won’t be able to walk in the annual ALS Walk in Pittsburgh this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Diana Shearer and her family still plan to walk Sunday to continue honoring the family’s patriarch, Ray Brendlinger.
The walk this year will be at Brush Valley Community Park, starting with a noon picnic at a pavilion dedicated for Brendlinger in 1998. The trail around the park is about a quarter mile, Shearer said.
Brendlinger passed away in 1990 from ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and each year for the past 27, family members have walked to raise money — and remember Shearer’s father. The family has raised almost $50,000 for the ALS Association over the years, according to Brendlinger’s granddaughter Hollee Russell.
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually robs its victims of the ability to walk, talk and even swallow, though patients generally retain their cognizance.
BETTER TO GIVE
A spaghetti dinner and basket raffle to benefit Joe McElwee and his family will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Armagh Fire Hall.
The dinner costs $10 and includes spaghetti, a roll and dessert.
Tickets for the basket raffle are $5 for a sleeve-length. Winners do not need to be present.
McElwee, who hails from Blairsville and is a United High School graduate, was severely injured this summer in a motorcycle accident.
BOOK SALE
Grace United Methodist Church will offer a used book sale Sept. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale will be held in the Grace In Ministries Building, 728 Church St., Indiana, across from the church itself.
Books from a variety of genres will be available, and all proceeds will be used to fund summer camper scholarships. Masks are required.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area this morning hovered around $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.51 statewide and $2.22 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the upcoming Labor Day holiday reminded him of the sage words of Booker T. Washington: “Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.”
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.