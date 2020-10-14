To ensure the health and safety of all, the Indiana Free Library has restructured its annual fundraiser Evening in the Stacks.
It has been renamed Silent Auction for the Stacks.
Examine photos of the gift baskets, artwork by local artists and gift cards donated by local restaurants and businesses by going to www.indianafreelibrary.org. Follow the directions to place online bids for desired items. Bids will be accepted from Oct. 19 to 28.
Winning bidders will be notified as to when they may pick up their items. Participation of the silent auction will provide much-needed funds allowing the library to remain a vital part of the community.