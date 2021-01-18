The Indiana Free Library is closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours for Grab-N-Go and computers by appointment will resume Tuesday.
Below are the library’s free programs for the week of Jan. 18:
toDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House; www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook, YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones ages birth to 4, but everyone is welcome. There will be a celebration of Winnie the Pooh Week.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m.: Crafternoon on Facebook. You will learn new skills and fun techniques making a variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
This week: Learn how to make a tabletop tree with bowtie pasta and a foam cone. Then decorate it any way you want.
THURSDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House; www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook, YouTube.
Thursdays are geared more for kids ages 4 to 8, as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome. The celebration of Winnie the Pooh Week will continue.