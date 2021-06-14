The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week:
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Teen Tales. Welcome to teen summer reading at Indiana Free Library. This summer each participant will receive a copy of “A Wolf at the Door and Other Retold Fairy Tales,” edited by Ellen Datlow and Terri Windling. Each week we will explore a different tale, discuss other versions of this story and create a unique craft. Once registered, participants will be able to pick up a supply kit filled with supplies for all of the crafts and activities for the summer. Meetings will be a combination of Zoom meetings and prerecorded videos. This week the theme is: Conservation of Our Tails (and Tales). Programming will be found online at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Welcome to Wild Wednesdays, at Waterworks Conservation Area (768 Waterworks Road, White Township). Registration is necessary. This week we will continue with the theme Conservation of Our Tails, in person. Ed Patterson, of the Friends of the Parks, will lead a tour of the conservation area and explain why this special park was created.
Staff will help register children for summer reading and help kids get to know how to use various library services, especially navigating the website and browsing the catalog in order to use the GrabNGo service to check out books.
THURSDAY
• 3 to 4 p.m. Virtual 2021 summer reading library program. Perfect for kids aged 6-12. Stories, activities, crafts and lots of fun included. We will continue with the theme Conservation of Our Tails (and Tales). All programming today will be found at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon…on Facebook. Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. The library will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions.
Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.