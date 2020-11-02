Neal Beer, Louise Peterman, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, Patti Simmons and Zanich

Pictured, from left, are Neal Beer, Louise Peterman, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, Patti Simmons and Zanich, front.

 Submitted photo

In recognition of her distinctive and meritorious service for nine years to the Indiana Free Library, the library board conferred trustee emeritus status to Dr. Mary Lou Zanich, who has served since 2011, including as treasurer from 2011 to 2013 and as president from 2013 to 2020.

