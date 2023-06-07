Indiana Borough Council had eight actions to tackle at its voting meeting Tuesday night, including conditional approval for a new Dunkin’ location near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus and plans for work on the Indiana Community Center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
One action Tuesday tackled an unusual situation regarding bids for the HVAC contract at the center, the borough-owned building at Ninth and Philadelphia streets housing the Indiana Free Library and The Jimmy Stewart Museum.
Councilwoman Dr. Sara Steelman, speaking for council’s Public Works Committee in the place of absent Chair Gerald Smith, said there were four bidders, with such a range that a review of the bidding was required by the borough’s engineers at Stiffler McGraw.
H.L. Thomas had the low bid of $28,465, while Hranec Mechanical Contractors proposed doing the work for $149,900.
Steelman said Stiffler McGraw’s review found that Thomas knew the details of the contract and that “everything was exactly as it should be” with the Thomas bid.
Between Thomas and Hranec were John Hall Inc. at $52,270 and Marc Service at $57,000.
Only one bidder, Sheesley Electric, put in for the other Indiana Community Center HVAC upgrade work, electrical construction, with an offer to do the work for $9,500.
All eight actions taken by council Tuesday night were by voice votes, including a third Public Works Committee proposal, to advertise the Act 537 Special Study for public comment.
The study will deal with sewage projects in Indiana Borough and White Township.
Councilors Joshua Kratsa and Sharon Herring also were absent Tuesday night.
In Kratsa’s place, Councilman Dr. Ben Ford presented the Community Development Committee report, returning briefly to the role he used to have chairing that committee.
However, the one item on his plate was one with which he’s familiar, what could be the beginning of the end for efforts by Heartland Restaurant Group LLC to bring a second Dunkin’ doughnut franchise to the Indiana area, after its first location along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
It’s on one side of the IUP campus, while on the other is 680 Locust St., where GetGo once had an outlet and DG Market has taken over next door in the former Giant Eagle Express location.
Council approved development of that Dunkin’ upon completion of a zoning review.
Ford said that would involve a traffic study.
The Locust Street location is about half a mile from the Philadelphia Street location where Heartland originally sought to bring in that second Dunkin’ franchise.
Administration Chair Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor had three action items.
One formally recognizes creation for a Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee for the Tomorrow Together: Indiana 2030 project.
Another accepts a financing proposal from M&T Bank regarding energy and equipment upgrades to the George E. Hood Municipal building.
The third is a request for proposals from firms that may wish to provide investment management and custody for Indiana Borough pension investment funds.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad noted that the firm which had previously provided such advice “was recently bought out.” In his report, Mayor William B. Simmons said planning for the pension funds “should be reviewed every couple of years.”
Simmons also has had special interest in a business soon to open along Philadelphia Street, the Upstreet Ace Hardware LLC owned by Frank and Hastie Kinter, which will be run by Katie and Matthew Jackson.
At a motion by Public Safety Chair Don Lancaster, council approved closing Court Way, a street near the new hardware store’s location, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, 19 and 20, to mark the store’s grand opening.
In September 2022, Simmons told council it would be “the biggest retail business” to come to Philadelphia Street between Sixth and Ninth streets, and “a real shot in the arm for downtown.”
In his committee report, Lancaster also noted that, at the recent meeting of his panel, the oath of office was given to new Officer Kennidy Allen, and Chief Justin Schawl presented Exceptional Service Medals to Detective Sgt. Jeff Atherton and Detectives Leroy Anderson and Andrew Perry for their part in a multi-state narcotics investigation.
As has been the case at several recent council meetings, the Pride Festival scheduled Saturday at noon in IRMC Park dominated the public comments at Tuesday’s meeting — but this time all five speakers called on council to rescind the permission given to organizers for that event, and the drag show that is planned as part of that event.
“This event is not appropriate for all ages,” said Kim Aikins of Cherryhill Township. “It is not too late to do the right thing and ban this.”
Bill Murphy of White Township said there was no reason not to rescind that permission.
“You would not allow a White supremacy event,” he told council. “Or a nudist colony.”
Murphy suggested that there were organizations that could work pro bono to defend the borough if it was sued over canceling the event.
Trina Flamm of White Township said people have not come out to complain for fear of being attacked. She quoted Scripture as part of her opposition.
“I do not believe we can love evil, nor promote it,” she said.
Tony Greenawalt of Indiana started his comments by applauding the presence of Indiana Borough Police officers on bicycles.
He said he hadn’t planned to comment on the Pride Festival, but said, as a borough, “we are getting a bad reputation.”
Council took no additional action regarding Saturday’s event, but Broad addressed a code of ethics and conduct approved by council for elected and appointed borough officials at the Nov. 8, 2022, voting meeting.
He said the conduct of council members “must be above reproach.”
A brief discussion followed regarding how to deal with disciplinary matters.
Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said discussions of such discipline should be treated as personnel matters during executive sessions, but then any vote on what to do, be it to censure or otherwise reprimand a councilor, could be done in a public vote.
Also Tuesday, Simmons asked all in attendance to stand for a moment of silence for the late former Mayor J.D. Varner, who recently passed away.
“He did a lot for the borough,” the current mayor later said about that predecessor.
