Indiana Free Library (copy)

Indiana’s Community Center at Ninth and Philadelphia streets is home to the Indiana Free Library as well as The Jimmy Stewart Museum.

 Tom Peel/Indiana Gazette

Indiana Borough Council had eight actions to tackle at its voting meeting Tuesday night, including conditional approval for a new Dunkin’ location near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus and plans for work on the Indiana Community Center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

One action Tuesday tackled an unusual situation regarding bids for the HVAC contract at the center, the borough-owned building at Ninth and Philadelphia streets housing the Indiana Free Library and The Jimmy Stewart Museum.