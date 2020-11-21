The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org. For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@ gmail.com. This week our lesson will be on preparing meals. The new session will begin Jan. 11, so register now.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. This month features “Every Knee Shall Bow: The Truth and Tragedy of Ruby Ridge and the Randy Weaver Family” by Jess Walter. For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@ gmail.com. Read the chosen titles from the cloudLibrary or get a real copy of a book by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving it through the GrabNGo service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indiana freelibrary.org.
• 3 to 3:30 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org. Tuesdays are mainly for our little ones ages birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Points of Culture Zoom webinar with Sue and Andy Welsh titled “The Power of Story.” Storytelling throughout time has been a primary method of communication of one generation to another. We will talk about creating the story and how it reaches both the listener and the storyteller in the process.
WEDNESDAY
• 3 p.m., Crafternoon on Facebook. Join us as we learn how to make a fun new craft each week. You will learn new skills and fun techniques as we make a variety of different crafts. We will provide a list of supplies and detailed instructions. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in observance of Thanksgiving.