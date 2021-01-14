In January and February the Blairsville Public Library continues to offer Grab ‘N Go services. Call (724) 459-6077 or email blpub@comcast.net or blairsvillepublib@gmail.com to reserve books, audio books and DVDs.
The library hours remain Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. If you know how to access the library’s catalog online at blairsvillpubliclibrary.org, you may reserve books that way.
If you go to Blairsville Public Library’s YouTube channel, you can view the video “How to Check Out a Book” through the website. You will need your library card number and your password.
Story Time for preschoolers is geared toward Pre-K through 5 years old. One and all are welcome to view the Library’s Story Time. The videos are posted on Wednesdays and the link to the You Tube channel can be viewed on the Blairsville Public Library’s Facebook page.
The topics are as follows:
• Jan. 13: Froggy Builds a Snowman
• Jan. 20: Farm Flu
• Jan. 27: Groundhog Gets a Say
• Feb. 3: Grandpa’s Teeth
• Feb. 10: Roses are Pink, Your Feet Really Stink
• Feb. 17: Black is a Rainbow Color
• Feb. 24: break week, no Story Time
Join the library for Teen Spa Day on Feb. 20. We will be making body acne scrub, dry shampoo and other DIY health products. Sign up by contacting the library. A packet of supplies will be provided for you to pick up in the Grab ‘N Go area, and then you can create along with Miss Kristi on that Saturday via a web platform. You can email the children’s coordinator,
Miss Kristi, at blairsvillepublibrarykidlib@gmail.com or through Messenger if you have questions.
January and February’s fun for the whole family includes Chef Rob’s virtual Winter Food Festival on these dates:
• Jan. 23, 3 p.m.: Italian breadsticks, fresh vegetable salad, Grandma Style Spaghetti Deep Dish Pie, and Crustless Apple Crumb Pie.
• Feb. 20, 3 p.m.: Tomato Basil Mozzarella Quesadillas, Panko Chicken Milanese and the Ultimate Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie.
Sign up through the library to receive the recipe packet to cook along with Chef Rob.
You are also able to chat your cooking questions to him and he will answer them live.