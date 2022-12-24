2022 has gone by in a flurry of activity. Those at the Indiana Free Library have so many good memories of programs indoors and out that were held this year. The library offers a wealth of services and collections. There are a variety of digital and streaming services for every taste and online courses in support of growth for people and businesses. None of these events or services could happen without the support of the Indiana community. Those at the library are grateful for your ongoing contributions through monetary support, volunteer time and sharing with someone how you have benefited by using the library.
For next year, the library staff are working toward even more activities and services. For 2023 they will bring back Digital Skills Workshops on the first Monday of each month. Summer Reading will be back for all children with programming outside of the Library. Minecraft Club will also return.
On the first Wednesday of each month, pack your bags because Taster’s Club is going International. The group will feature a new international cuisine each month and it will be led by members.
We Seek Dead People: A Genealogy Club will begin on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
The library will feature a 2023 reading challenge, plus all our wonderful book clubs will be coming back for new reads, new discussion and new books. There will also be a new mini-series called-Conversations on the Visual Arts: A series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within visual arts presented thematically to include examples from preHistoric to Post-Modern. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for over 40 years, will hold these discussions on each Monday from Jan. 23 to March 13 at 8 p.m. on the second floor of the Library. You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire.
The library team is asking that you consider taking a few minutes to answer a survey and give your feedback into the planning process so that they can continue to meet the needs of the community. Please find a link to the survey at www.indianafreelibrary.org. While you are there, sign up for Shelf Life, the library newsletter, to see what we have in store for next year.
Our holiday Schedule is as follows:
Dec 24 to 26, Dec. 30 to Jan. 2: Closed
Dec. 27: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dec. 28: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dec. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gingerbread House Contest winners
The library staff would like to thank everyone who participated in the gingerbread house contest. You can pick up your prize and house next week during open hours.There is a Gingerbread House Contest every year, so start thinking about what you’re going to make next holiday season.
SECOND PLACE: Ivy and Will Neese
THIRD PLACE: The Grantz Children
RUNNER UP: Xavier and Evadine Robinson.