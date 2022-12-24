Indiana Free Library

2022 has gone by in a flurry of activity. Those at the Indiana Free Library have so many good memories of programs indoors and out that were held this year. The library offers a wealth of services and collections. There are a variety of digital and streaming services for every taste and online courses in support of growth for people and businesses. None of these events or services could happen without the support of the Indiana community. Those at the library are grateful for your ongoing contributions through monetary support, volunteer time and sharing with someone how you have benefited by using the library.

For next year, the library staff are working toward even more activities and services. For 2023 they will bring back Digital Skills Workshops on the first Monday of each month. Summer Reading will be back for all children with programming outside of the Library. Minecraft Club will also return.