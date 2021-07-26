BLACK LICK — There’s a race against time and the Burrell Township supervisors can only sit and watch.
Board members expressed some concern last week over the fate of the planned construction of a new combination municipal building and Burrell Township Library.
August had been mentioned for starting construction but bids for the work haven’t been taken yet, Chairman Larry Henry said.
“No. We’re not starting in August,” Henry said.
The project engineer is working on final design but hasn’t written specifications for bidding. But that’s not the big holdup.
Township and library officials stayed patient in the long months after the former library building was soaked by a broken water pipe and was condemned in early 2018.
Relief came as elected officials and the county planning office won grant funds to help pay for a new library. The plan developed through 2019 called for moving the township offices and meeting hall from the current municipal building and reserving the current structure as a truck garage and workshop.
Angst returned during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and the topsy-turvy track of the economy. Spiraling prices of building materials — hikes unanticipated in the budget for the new building — now exceed the amount of local cash the supervisors were prepared to provide for the project.
All they can do is watch and wait.
Will state agencies agree to more extensions of the deadlines for the township to spend the grant money?
Will building material prices roll back soon enough to put the project within reach again?
“We have $429,000 in grants sitting there right now,” Henry said.
The project is budgeted at just more than $800,000. Current prices would put the cost between $1 million and $1.2 million, he said.
“They could deny us an extension (of the grant) anytime they want to,” Henry said.
Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said the township can’t afford to extend itself to the inflated price of the project today.
To do so, he said, would prevent the township from paying for needed repairs to the existing office building and storage shed out back.
“If that happens … I’m not going to put the township in any kind of financial burden,” Shacreaw said. “This building needs fixed and updated.”
“And we need about $60,000 of updates for the equipment room,” Henry said.
Shacreaw said the township wouldn’t reject a generous contribution for the privilege of naming the new library and municipal center.
“Prices are starting to come down a little bit, but it’s going to take time,” Henry said.
Meanwhile, the library continues to serve area readers from its makeshift quarters in the back half of the supervisors’ public meeting room.
Library Director Jen Van Hannak said the library would change again today to the same hours of operation offered before the pandemic: from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
It’s a smorgasbord meant to meet all patrons’ needs, from mid-mornings through early evenings over the course of the week.
“Now that Pennsylvania’s rules and regulations are being lifted, we’re able to go back to our regular hours,” Van Hannak said. “We have patron computers open and available, too. And our Wi-Fi stays on so people can come over after hours and use that.”
Summer programs are underway with caution. Children’s activities and reading programs are being conducted online with rewards offered “for having fun reading,” Van Hannak said.
In their only actual business at last week’s meeting, the supervisors approved last month’s minutes and this month’s bills.
With informal banter during public comment sessions, the supervisors’ two-item agenda stretched to half-an-hour’s time.
Jason Williams and other representatives of the Blairsville Boilermakers elementary-age football program reported that two corrugated metal containers would be stacked to serve as a ground level storage box and an upper level press box at the 50-yard line of the team’s home field next to the supervisors’ office.
Williams said the team will commence practice today. The varsity kids’ (fifth and sixth grades) season starts Aug. 22; the home opener is Aug. 28 — but the team has only three home games scheduled.
The program has included the township in its insurance policy for activity in the township park. Plans call for installing chain-link fence around the field. The boosters group plans to take out a second policy to cover the team’s helmets, uniforms and supplies that will be kept in the storage “can.”
Dollar General has a building permit but has yet to break ground on a new store planned for Old Indiana Road at Route 119 in Josephine.
There’s been no formal word to the township office concerning plans for the former Sheetz store on Main Street at Route 119 in Black Lick. A recent cleanup project at the site raised residents’ curiosity.
The planned extension of Highridge Water Authority service to Falling Rock and Campbells Mill roads remains on hold, for much the same reason for the delay of the library project: budget-breaking supply price increases.
The Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company plans a fundraising hoagie sale Aug. 7 and a cash bash on Sept. 19.