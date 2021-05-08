The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 3 to 3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten, www. indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook and YouTube.
The final class for this program will be “Ice and Water.” For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com
• 7 to 8 p.m.: IFL Virtual Book Club, “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.
Acclaimed scientist Hope Jahren’s first book is a revelatory treatise on plant life — but it is also so much more. “Lab Girl” is a book about work, love and the mountains that can be moved when those two things come together.
Contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com to be added to the Zoom call one day prior to the discussion. The chosen titles can be read from the cloudLibrary or a real copy of a book can be obtained by calling or emailing ahead of time and reserving through the library’s GrabNGo service. Call (724) 465-8841 or email iflgrabngo@indianafreelibrary.org.
TUESDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and YouTube.
Tuesdays are mainly for little ones aged birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme this week is “Learn to Swim,” which is in conjunction with Learn to Swim Week.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook
Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques through a variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
THURSDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www. indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and You Tube
Thursdays are geared more for kids age 4 to 8 as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome. The theme is “Learn to Swim.”
SATURDAY, MAY 15
The annual Kite Fly will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the ballfield at Blue Spruce Park. Kites will be provided to build; however, feel free to bring your own. State COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.