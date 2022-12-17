Indiana Free Library Director Kate Geiger recently welcomed 2023 Board of Trustee President Josie Cunningham to the annual staff/board holiday event.
The library is currently working hard to get the feedback of the community to help shape the programming and services offered in 2023 and beyond.
For 115 years, the Indiana Free Library has been serving the Indiana community. We have all seen many changes in the community, the library and the way that people communicate or use and need information. Libraries are a community resource and are places where people find information, a new story and enjoy programs for lifelong learning. Your community library is preparing for future service plans that will increase the community’s success in so many areas.
Library leadership is asking for the public’s input in the process, so please offer your feedback and be included in the process for the future library. There will be new leadership on the board as Cunningham becomes the trustee president in January and the library undertakes some changes in a new plan, said Kate Geiger, director of the library since 2005.
During COVID, the library moved from lockdown to a Grab ’N Go service to make everything in the library accessible. Also during COVID, the library put up a new website through a grant from Indiana Rotary, and implemented a new RFID system that allows patrons to self-check their own books out. This was enabled by the efforts of many volunteers in the community and library staff are grateful to the many people who helped to make that possible. It modernized the collection and kept people safely using the many collections.
The Children’s Department was the target for improvements during the recent construction, completed at the beginning of 2020. It has been transformed into a great place to learn for children in the community.
Current services include collections of fiction, nonfiction, teen literature, children’s literature, audiobooks and DVDs, magazines, large print books, paperbacks, lendable board games, computers and printing, WiFi, and will soon be offering lendable laptops. There are changes underway and more to come.
At this time, library officials are gathering information to see what the community may need in their next steps into the future. Please help us by responding to a quick survey that can be found online at the library website, in paper at the library desk, or use the QR code from Facebook to answer through the online form. It would truly make a difference for the whole community to let IFL know what they need to move forward. Please be as specific as possible and let library officials know how they can help the community find greater success and enjoy this incredible resource for all ages.