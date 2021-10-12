Supporters of the Burrell Township Library have scheduled a bingo game fundraiser to help finance the construction of a new library for the region.
The games are set for Oct. 24 at the Black Lick fire station, 151 Main St., Black Lick.
Doors open at noon and the games begin at 2 p.m.
Players are advised that the building is smoke free; the kitchen will be open to serve refreshments and take food orders during two breaks in the games.
Proceeds from the event go to the library’s building fund.
Efforts to construct a new building to be shared by the library and Burrell Township offices have been underway since the library’s original building was condemned in early 2018.
Learn more about the library online at www. burrelltownshiplibrary.org.