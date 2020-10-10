The Indiana Free Library will now offer Points of Culture, a series of online programs “that call attention to our expressions of local culture in Indiana,” according to a news release.
Libraries are a hub of culture in any community. Join the program to explore topics such as music, painting, theater, languages, story-telling, history, crafts, poetry, pottery, film watching and making, and other aspects.
Sessions will be on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month through Zoom and will be posted on Facebook and YouTube for later viewing.
The program will break for the holiday from Dec. 8 to the end of January.
To join the live program or for more details, sign up at www.indianafreelibrary. org.
The series will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday with local musician and IUP’s Music Librarian Carl Rahkonen, who will discuss fiddling in Indiana County and “delight us with stories of local fiddlers and their contributions in our county,” according to the news release.
In other news, to ensure the health and safety of all, the library has restructured its Evening in the Stacks fundraiser, which has been renamed Silent Auction for the Stacks.
To participate, examine the photos of gifts baskets, works from local artists and gift cards donated by area restaurants and businesses by visiting the library’s website.
Follow the directions to place online bids for desired items.
Bids will be accepted from Oct. 19 to 28.
Winning bids will be notified and advised on how to pick up items.
Patrons can also support the library by purchasing a star to be displayed digitally on its website.
A gold star can be purchased and personalized for $100, and a silver star is $50.
Support helps the library continue Grab-N-Go services and computers by appointment, as well as helping to provide quality digital programming and resources during the pandemic.
In addition, the library is offering free cards to all residents of Indiana County until the end of the 2020 year.
This card normally costs $25 per year for families outside the Indiana Area School District, which is the normal service area.
The cards will be good for two years and will available until Dec, 31. On Jan. 1 the $25 card fee will be reinstated.
Email reference@Indiana freelibrary.org with questions about the information needed to set up your account.
Paper library cards can also be upgraded to one of four plastic card designs with a matching keyfob for $5 for a Gold VIP card and $2 for owl, rocket and rainbow cards, depending on which design is chosen.