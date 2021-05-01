The Indiana Free Library will be open its doors on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering “Browsing by Appointment” beginning May 22.
Registration for appointment is mandatory and patrons will not be allowed in the building without one.
Register on the website www.indianafreelibrary.org or by calling (724) 465-8841.
Each appointment will be 30 minutes and will begin at the top of the hour with the last appointment being booked for the time slot of 2 p.m.
Social distancing plus mask wearing will be enforced, and there will be many hand sanitizer stations throughout the library.
Our Annual Kite Fly will be held on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the ballfield at Blue Spruce Park. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
The Indiana Free Library offers a lineup of free programs beginning Monday:
MONDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Cruise into Kindergarten, www.indianafreelibrary.org, Facebook and YouTube.
Our class this week is “Bubbles.” For registration information contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com
TUESDAY
11 a.m. to noon: True Story Book Club: “Goodbye to All That” by Robert Graves
The True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on Zoom. Read and discuss many different subjects and issues from different countries around the world; it just has to be a true story. For a Zoom invite, email Val at iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service.
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and YouTube. Tuesdays are mainly for little ones aged birth to 4 years old, but everyone is welcome. The theme for this week is “Spanish Heritage Week” with Cinco de Mayo being the following day.
WEDNESDAY
3 p.m.: Crafternoon … on Facebook
Learn how to make a fun new craft each week. Learn new skills and fun techniques through a variety of different crafts. A list of supplies and detailed instructions will be provided. Most craft supplies can be found at home or for low costs.
THURSDAY
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Storytime at the Hen House, www.indianafreelibrary.org, IFL Facebook page and YouTube.
Thursdays are geared more for kids 4 to 8 as the stories are longer and usually nonfiction, but everyone is welcome. The theme of “Spanish Heritage Week” continues.
o o o
Reminder: The Indiana Free Library is still in search of part-time, temporary volunteers to work on a book tagging project for the library. Any available time will be appreciated. The project is estimated to take three to six months.
Please consider if you are able to offer time to help your community in this way and either call the library (724) 465-8841 or send an email to refer ence@indianafreelibrary.org and let us know if you are willing and able to assist.