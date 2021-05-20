BLACK LICK — The telltale wooden stakes are out. The ones tagged with orange spray paint and pink streamers.
A new Dollar General discount retail store is expected to go under construction soon along Indiana Road at Route 119 in Josephine.
The company was granted a building project for the township’s newest commercial project north of Black Lick just last week, the Burrell Township supervisors reported Wednesday.
Business was quick.
Discussion took longer. Supervisors Dan Shacreaw and John Shields moderated town-hall style chats with local residents about the controversial Route 22 pedestrian bridge proposal, funding for the Highridge Water Authority’s upcoming Campbells Mill Road project, and potential use of $460,000 the township expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan grant.
Bidding on the water project is imminent, Shacreaw said.
In absence of Chairman Larry Henry, the board appointed Luke Faust to the Burrell Township Library board of directors and reappointed Debbie Smith to a new term on the township’s recreation and parks board. Smith is the secretary/treasurer on the board.
Library Director Jen Van Hannak encouraged patrons to come use computers, read periodicals and borrow books from the library’s temporary home in the supervisors’ meeting and conference room.
“We are open to the public,” Van Hannak said. “The Indiana and Blairsville libraries have different things going on. But we are open Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and it’s not just grab-and-go.”
Plans for construction of the new library on Main Street in Black Lick are on the agenda for two meetings today, Van Hannak said. She plans to meet with a project engineer and a representative of Indiana County Office of Planning and Development this afternoon, and the library holds its monthly public business meeting at 6 p.m. in the township office.
On behalf of Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company, the supervisors said the department will hold a fundraising hoagie sale June 5 and the ladies auxiliary will host a gun bash June 19.