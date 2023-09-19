Lieb family and friends

Sixteen friends and relatives of the late Brian Lieb were on hand as Brian’s brother Ben received the Angel on Earth Award given by Indiana County Department of Human Services Director Lisa Spencer, shown at right with Ben Lieb beside her, at the 11th annual Walk for a Wonderful Life Sunday in J.S. Mack Community Center in White Township.

 Courtesy Anthony Frazier

Friends and relatives of a Vietnam veteran who passed away 40 years ago helped the man’s surviving brother receive an honor at the 11th annual Walk for a Wonderful Life held Sunday in J.S. Mack Community Center in White Township.

Lisa Spencer, director of Indiana County Department of Human Services, emceed the event and presented the Angel on Earth Award to Ben Lieb in memory of his brother, Brian, at the event held on the third Sunday of each September by the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County.