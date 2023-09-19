Friends and relatives of a Vietnam veteran who passed away 40 years ago helped the man’s surviving brother receive an honor at the 11th annual Walk for a Wonderful Life held Sunday in J.S. Mack Community Center in White Township.
Lisa Spencer, director of Indiana County Department of Human Services, emceed the event and presented the Angel on Earth Award to Ben Lieb in memory of his brother, Brian, at the event held on the third Sunday of each September by the Suicide Task Force of Indiana County.
Ben Lieb holds an annual Labor Day party and collects donations in memory of Brian. Last year, he donated $1,505 to the Suicide Task Force, which was used to purchase posters, rack cards, wallet sized cards for QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) and for general distribution, and QPR books.
This year, Ben Lieb presented another check totaling $2,200 to STF from money collected at this year’s Labor Day party.
There were 16 participants on hand Sunday with Ben Lieb, including family members and friends. In all, Spencer said, there were 180 people in attendance, including 46 agency staff members, Suicide Task Force volunteers, Color Guard and Indiana University of Pennsylvania student volunteers.
Organizers said the walk gives time for survivors to remember the loss of loved ones from suicides. They said it also is a time to support one another as the healing process continues day after day for families and friends.
Many agency tables were present passing out information on how to access mental health assistance. Sadie Palfrey sang the National Anthem to begin the day, Anthony Frazier took pictures which can be found on his Facebook page, and Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock coordinated the Color Guard for the event.
Spencer also touted other participants, including Belinda Lambie and her husband Jared who lent their sound system, and Pastor Tim Monroe and the Rev. Bruce Shannon for providing the opening and closing blessings, respectively.
