The annual Life Chain will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday along Philadelphia Street in Indiana for those who wish to show respect for human life, especially the unborn, according to organizers.
Participants will line both sides of Philadelphia Street, holding pro-life signs while praying quietly to end abortion.
This event is meant to be an hour of quiet prayer and reflection, organizers said.
Promoting the event are Irene Kopczyk, event coordinator, right, with the Cribbs family, from left, Breanna, 17; mother Stephanie; Rachel, 10; Jon, 14; and Aaron, 6.