The Lifesteps VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks event on Thursday broke its record for the highest gift amount raised since the event’s inception in 2006 with a combined total of $10,593.
Volunteer bank representatives from First Commonwealth, S&T and Marion Center Banks took the fundraising event to new heights while guest serving and bartending in a battle to raise the most tips at H.B. Culpeppers.
In the end, First Commonwealth Bank was announced victorious, raising more than $5,000 with help from their bank supporters. They were awarded the piggy bank trophy and will carry the title of champions until next year’s event.
S&T Bank followed in second place and Marion Center Bank in third.
The tips raised from Battle of the Banks will benefit Lifesteps Family Caring Fund, supporting programs and services in Indiana County. Programs include Child Check, which is a free developmental screening to help children reach their milestones at an early age, as well as the Family Care Mobile Resource Center, providing local residents with the specialized resources they need to face the challenges in their lives.
For nearly 100 years, Lifesteps has helped individuals and families along life’s journey by providing programs that will help to improve their quality of life. A nonprofit serving western Pennsylvania, Lifesteps believes people of every ability have the right to live to their fullest potential. Services for children, families, adults with disabilities, and seniors are designed to encourage growth, independence, confidence and dignity. Programs span the age spectrum, ranging from free developmental screenings for infants and toddlers to programs that allow adults with intellectual disabilities to live an “Everyday Life,” encouraged to be as independent as possible. To learn more, visit lifesteps.net.