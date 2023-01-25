Lifesteps has been awarded $5,000 from the Bork Family Fund of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to support its Family Care Mobile Resource Center.
Unique to Indiana County, the FCMRC is a mobile service that provides free resource materials on topics such as child development, divorce/relationships, disabilities/special education, grief and loss, career exploration and planning, senior health and parenting skills. It is also used to provide free developmental and autism screenings through Lifesteps Child Check program for children birth to age 5.
“We are grateful to the Bork Family Fund of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies,” said Karen Sue Owens, president and CEO of Lifesteps. “The grant will support a program that builds stronger families and a healthier community by providing residents of Indiana County with the specialized resources they need to address the challenges they face in their lives.”
“The Bork Family Fund’s grantmaking committee appreciates the work of the Family Care Mobile Resource Center,” said the foundation’s associate director, Angie Berzonski.
“Not only does it provide important tools and services to strengthen families, but it meets them where they are. This helps to lessen any transportation barriers that may otherwise prevent the family from accessing this type of support.”
Lifesteps is a nonprofit agency that has served Pennsylvania communities since 1923. Services for children, families, adults with disabilities and seniors are designed to encourage growth, independence, confidence and dignity. The programs span the age spectrum, ranging from free developmental screenings for infants and toddlers to programs that allow adults with intellectual disabilities to live an “Everyday Life,” and are encouraged to be as independent as possible. For more information, visit lifesteps.net.