Lifesteps has been awarded $5,000 from the Bork Family Fund of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to support its Family Care Mobile Resource Center.

Unique to Indiana County, the FCMRC is a mobile service that provides free resource materials on topics such as child development, divorce/relationships, disabilities/special education, grief and loss, career exploration and planning, senior health and parenting skills. It is also used to provide free developmental and autism screenings through Lifesteps Child Check program for children birth to age 5.

