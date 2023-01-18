Lifesteps logo

Lifesteps Child Check program will provide free developmental and autism screenings for children birth to age 5 at the Indiana County Outreach Center at 1455 Church St., Indiana, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The early years are a critical time in a child’s development. As such, Lifesteps urges families to proactively have children assessed for developmental delays. Notable milestones in a child’s development include certain aspects of hearing, talking, seeing, playing and basic social skills.

