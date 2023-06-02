Lifesteps Child Check program will provide free developmental and autism screenings for children birth to age 5 at the Indiana County Outreach Center at 1455 Church St., Indiana, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
The early years are a critical time in a child’s development. As such, Lifesteps urges families to proactively have children assessed for developmental delays. Notable milestones in a child’s development include certain aspects of hearing, talking, seeing, playing and basic social skills.
By ensuring milestones are met at age-appropriate benchmarks, children are far more likely to reach their potential. Through Lifesteps Child Check program, parents are provided with knowledge on their child’s current state of development and guided to resources when delays are detected.
The screening is a brief assessment using games and activities to determine a child’s current level of development that takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. The results are then discussed with the parents or guardians.
Working alongside this program, the Lifesteps’ Family Care Mobile Resource Center program helps to improve the lives of those in the community by offering free resources such as reading materials on child development, divorce and relationships, disabilities and special education, geriatric issues, grief and loss, health care, parenting skills, step-parenting and teen parenting.
To schedule an appointment for an in-person or online developmental screening, and to learn more about the Family Care Mobile Resource Center, call Lifesteps at (724) 283-1010 or 1-800-225-2010.
Unique to Indiana County, the mobile resource center is funded through the generosity of the United Way of Indiana County, the Bork Family Fund of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, and generous community support.
