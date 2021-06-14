Local bank representatives will battle it out in a friendly competition to raise funds in support of Lifesteps on Thursday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at H.B. Culpeppers in downtown Indiana.
The restaurant will once again host this year’s VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks event, featuring First Commonwealth, S&T and Marion Center bank volunteers. These “VIPs” will spend the evening shadowing bartenders and servers, waiting on customers to raise tips in support of Lifesteps programs and services in Indiana.
All are welcome to dine in to show support for their favorite bank and Lifesteps with a special menu offered by Culpeppers.
The bank that raises the most tips will receive a piggy-bank trophy and a year’s worth of bragging rights. In the end, the real winners will be the children and adults with special needs served by Lifesteps.
Since the event’s inception in 2006, it has raised more than $50,000. Money raised from the event benefits the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund, supporting programs like Child Check, a free developmental and autism screening service for children birth to age 5.
For nearly 100 years, Lifesteps has helped individuals and families along life’s journey by providing programs that will help to improve their quality of life.
A nonprofit serving western Pennsylvania, Lifesteps believes people of every ability have the right to live to their fullest potential. Services for children, families, adults with disabilities and seniors are designed to encourage growth, independence, confidence and dignity.
Programs span the age spectrum, ranging from free developmental screenings for infants and toddlers to programs that allow adults with intellectual disabilities to live an “everyday life,” encouraged to be as independent as possible. To learn more, visit lifesteps.net.