Denise Liggett, executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, is retiring on April 30 and recently received an official retirement citation from the House of Representatives.
Rep. Jim Struzzi and Adriene Smochek, Struzzi’s district manager, presented the citation to Liggett at the tourist bureau office on Friday, April 9, in honor of her retirement.
From left are Jacquelyn Hathaway, vice president, Indiana County Tourist Bureau; Gregg Van Horn, president, Indiana County Tourist Bureau; and Liggett, Struzzi and Smochek.