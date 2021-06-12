There’s that classic, emotional moment many have seen. A dad hands over the keys for a used-but-new car to his son on his 16th birthday. There’s pride, there’s joy, there’s a new sense of freedom. The boy has come of age.
The scene played out this week in something of reverse fashion at the Delaney Chevrolet Buick car dealership in Indiana. Follow along.
The son, Tommy Delaney, handed over to his dad, car dealer Jack Delaney, the keys to a gift auto that the Delaney kids bought in commemoration of a life milestone.
It was part of a surprise reception that brought together all the Delaney family, the dealer’s colleagues from years past, and corporate brass from as high as the Chevrolet headquarters in Detroit, all to celebrate Jack’s 50 years in business as Indiana’s Chevy dealer.
Fittingly, the gift is 50 years old, too. A black and white, 1971 Chevelle SS convertible, the badass muscle car of its day and a flagship of the Chevrolet lineup on opening day at Delaney.
It was all a surprise, too.
The sequence of dominoes that had to fall in the right order at the right time to make that happen is nothing short of a strategic masterpiece.
You see, Jack Delaney is far from retired. He comes in daily, same parking space, same office, same round of hellos with his employees.
Knowing the milestone 50th anniversary of the July 19, 1971, opening day couldn’t go by without something memorable, dealership General Manager Barre Bell and Service Director Ed Loyacona began cooking up the plan.
Of course there were the tiny details. How to keep Jack Delaney out of the office Tuesday morning was one of them. His people concocted a need for him to go sign papers at the branch showroom of Delaney Honda on Lenz Road at the far end of Oakland Avenue near SouthTowne Plaza.
They prayed for no rain. Jack spent a little time on the links, too.
Chevrolet executives filed into town. Dan Adamcheck, the northeast regional director in charge of dealers in 16 states, came in with an engraved crystal plaque honoring Jack’s 50 years in business.
Workers snuck the car into the center of the new car showroom under cover of darkness after closing time Monday.
Tim McQuaide and his staff from The Coney set up a buffet table for the packed showroom full of guests at about noon.
Then the staffers decided it was OK to let Delaney into the building.
None of it happened, of course, without an epic 50-year-old car for Jack to treasure.
Model year 1971 cars are hard to come by and the ones still around are here for a reason. They’ve had kid glove treatment. The Chevelle SS centerpiece here has 29,000 miles. It has had two owners. It only goes out to shows. And it had a price.
“I had remembered seeing it in a car show in 2019. What drew me to it was that it had the original sticker in the window,” Loyacona said. “And I took some pictures of it.”
Because you asked: $4,833.85.
“So, when the Delaneys asked me to help find a nice 1971 Chevrolet to commemorate their anniversary, I remembered that I had photos of this car.”
The trace was on. It wasn’t too difficult; it has had two owners — the first, who passed away, and the second, who bought it from the estate five years ago.
Loyacona made contact.
“They said it was not for sale, but if they would sell it, they would want X amount. Well, we said, ‘well, that’s not hateful.’
“Tom Delaney and I looked at it and agreed to the price.”
It came to fruition on a no less significant date, May 7, 2021 — the 50th anniversary of its original sale on May 7, 1971.
“The car came with loads of documentation,” Loyacona said. “We know the delivery date, the prep date.”
While it was sold too early to be from Jack Delaney’s Chevy store on Water Street, its 1971 home was the next best place — Riehle Chevrolet in Westmoreland County, which came into the Delaney fold in recent years and now is known as Delaney Chevrolet of Greensburg.
Whether the car would have been more obvious sitting out in plain view than it was with a nylon cover over it and surrounded by helium balloons and red stanchions would be a matter of opinion.
Yet here it was, the elephant in the room, and Jack deftly let it escape acknowledgment while he tended to his people. Hearty handshakes from his community pals, accolades from corporate brass and a round of hugs for his kids Tommy, Jack "Junior" and Beth, and his eight grandchildren. A cameraman’s joy, Jack didn’t make eye contact with the videographer there to capture the event for Chevrolet.
“When you think of anyone being in business for 50 years, and you think about the times he’s gone through,” Adamcheck began the tributes. “He’s seen wars, he’s seen strikes, he’s seen high interest rates and low interest rates, and now even a pandemic. For gosh sakes, Jack, you’ve seen it all!
“We’re really proud of you and your organization … and want to thank you and honor you today for your 50 years.”
With his wife, Susan, at his side, Jack reflected on a half-century of milestones in his Chevrolet career.
It wasn’t always that. He first sold Oldsmobiles for Cecil Spadafora at Colonial Motors while taking classes at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, fresh out of the Navy.
Then Sid Reisner, the general manager of Stafford Chevrolet — on the site where Delaney sells cars today — courted him to leave Colonial.
“’Hey, Chooch, you don’t need to go to IUP,’” Delaney remembered. “He said ‘You come sell cars with me and I’ll give you a good education.’ And he did.”
Five years later, Delaney said, he was recruited to sell Chevrolet in the Pittsburgh area for Bill Beryl.
But he dreamed of having his own dealership and the Indiana store came available.
There were recollections of taking on the Buick franchise after Fleming Pontiac Buick on North Eighth Street burned down in the late 1980s.
Tales of a police-escorted procession of Vega economy cars that hit the market in 1973 right as the first energy crisis and gasoline shortage hit America.
“People were following the carriers coming into town to buy the Vegas!” Delaney recalled.
There were the glory days of being the top Chevy truck dealer in most of western Pennsylvania.
And memories — “I have a million stories,” Delaney said — of the key sales and service people who have passed on.
He savored the chance to celebrate the people part of his story. It didn’t go without emotion. It nearly made the car-unveiling anticlimactic.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years,” he said. “The one thing I didn’t do — I didn’t do this myself. All of you….”
“It’s because of all of you people,” Susan Delaney finished the sentence as Jack choked up. “That’s what he wants to say.”
Then came the gift presentation from a dealership figure who wasn’t around when the business opened.
“I was a 1972 model year. That’s a fact I’ve been reminded of many times over the years,” Tommy Delaney said.
“But I think my parents coming to town 50 years ago as a family of three and with the business at the time with five employees. Today we are here 16 strong and the business has 250-plus employees. By any measure that is quite an achievement.
“For the rest of us, I hope it’s a reminder of what it might have looked like on that July day back in 1971.”
“It’s been a great ride…” Jack Delaney went on.
“I’m just thrilled to see you all. It’s been fun for our family.”