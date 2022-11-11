penndot-logo.jpg
On Tuesday and Wednesday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, weather permitting, there will be lane restrictions on Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township, as crews paint lines along the route between the intersection with U.S. Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 announced.

The work is another aspect of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project.

