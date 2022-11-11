On Tuesday and Wednesday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, weather permitting, there will be lane restrictions on Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) in White Township, as crews paint lines along the route between the intersection with U.S. Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 announced.
The work is another aspect of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project.
PennDOT District 10 officials said lane restrictions will take place, with traffic directed by flaggers along Oakland Avenue (State Route 286).
They said current traffic barriers will be adjusted to straighten out and move the travel lanes to the center of the roadway with three lanes maintained.
They said motorists should be alert in that area and may experience delays.
PennDOT estimates that they the entire Route 286-Route 422 project is estimated to be completed in December 2023.
That project includes widening highways, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.