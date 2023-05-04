Lions Clubs International_logo

The Indiana Lions Club will offer another buffet turkey dinner on Saturday, May 13, at the Lions Health Camp, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The meal will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. (unless sold out), with the menu including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce, tossed salad, dressing, bread and dessert. Eat-in diners can enjoy multiple helpings of the buffet, all for the price of $14 per meal. Take-out dinners are also available at the same price.