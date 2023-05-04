The Indiana Lions Club will offer another buffet turkey dinner on Saturday, May 13, at the Lions Health Camp, just in time for Mother’s Day.
The meal will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. (unless sold out), with the menu including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, noodles, vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce, tossed salad, dressing, bread and dessert. Eat-in diners can enjoy multiple helpings of the buffet, all for the price of $14 per meal. Take-out dinners are also available at the same price.
Organizers are reminding the public that the Pennsylvania State Lions Club Convention celebrating their 100-year anniversary will be held from May 18 through 21 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The PA Lions have designated their service project for this convention as “Lions Help Clean Up,” and they are continuing to solicit donations of cleaning supplies that will be distributed through the PA Lions Disaster Relief to regions around the state and country that have been affected by recent disasters.
Organizers are asking the community to consider donating a cleaning item(s) to this cause when they attend the dinner on the May 13. Participation is completely voluntary.
All donations will be added to those from all of the other state clubs and are greatly appreciated.
