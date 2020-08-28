The Lions Clubs of District 14-J recently served the community by providing disinfectant foggers to 16 ambulance and fire and rescue companies within the district, which includes Indiana, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
This volunteer activity in Indiana occurred at Citizens’ Ambulance Service with the donation of disinfecting fogger machines. According to Immediate Past District Governor Linda Lupro, member of the DuBois Lions Club, “An emergency services grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation in response to coronavirus allows Lions to help meet pressing needs in our community, including assisting our first responders.
Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work. You are truly making a difference in our community.”
Lions Clubs in Indiana, Marion Center, Plumville, Purchase Line and Saltsburg jointly made the donation of the fogger machines. These clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs in the community and work together to fulfill those needs.
Founded in 1917, Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries.