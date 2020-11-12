The Indiana Lions Club will hold its final fundraising dinner for 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Health Camp. It will be a roast beef and ham take-out dinner in place of turkey, due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The additional menu items are mashed potatoes, yams, green beans, salad, bread and dessert.
Cost is $10, and food will be served until 6 p.m., or until it runs out. The procedure will be the same as the previous drive-up dinners this year.
The club will also hold the White Cane Day collection. The white cane is an international symbol used by people who are blind or visually impaired. The cane is a tool for safe and reliable movement and is a signal to others of the user’s impairment and their skills and ability to move independently.
The Lions Club National White Cane Day was Oct. 15, but the Indiana club is taking donations this Saturday at the dinner site. Look for signs and collection containers. All money collected will be used in conjunction with the International Lions club activities that promote education and awareness for safety and sight conservation.
The Indiana Lions club members would like to thank the community for their continued support of the fundraising events, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the restrictions and changes to the dinners. The club hopes to return to buffet offerings in 2021.