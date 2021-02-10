State police liquor control enforcement agencies have filed another round of charges against license holders that violated emergency pandemic-control restrictions imposed in December by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Agents for the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, an arm of the state police that’s independent of the Liquor Control Board, reported 70 violation notices have been filed in the regions including and surrounding Indiana County. Some are for infractions of long-standing liquor code provisions that license holders must follow but others are for violation of the tavern and restaurant service rollbacks issued by order of the governor and the state Department of Health for most of the holiday season.
Prohibitions on indoor dining expired Jan. 4.
Among area license holders cited by BLCE:
• Black Bull Saloon, Rural Valley, Armstrong County, is charged with failing to abide by the COVID-19 disaster emergency order that required all workers and customers to wear face masks, prohibited service of food and beverage for consumption on the premises, called for six feet distance between tables and mandated barriers between booths on Dec. 18
Black Bull was cited again for Dec. 31 violations of serving food and beverage for consumers in premises, according to agents at the District 7 office in Punxsutawney.
• Griffith’s Tavern, near Armagh, was cited for failing to require masks and for sales of food and alcohol for onsite consumption Dec. 13.
• Rossiter Veterans Club Inc., in Canoe Township, was cited for Dec. 27 failure to require masks, for serving food or alcohol for consumption on the premises and for allowing a patron to be seated and served at the bar.
• The Grove tavern along Route 422 near Strongstown was cited by agents from the District 5 office for Dec. 8 violations of the governor’s order requiring guests to wear masks, management to provide masks for employees and prohibiting sale of alcohol for onside consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal.
• The Ole Gray Mare tavern in Carrolltown, Cambria County, received three citations for various violations of the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts on Nov. 6, Nov. 8 and Nov. 22, including failure to require masks, failing to maintain distancing, allowing patrons to drink or dine while not seated at a table or booth, serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and allowing patrons to drink onsite after midnight.
The most citations issued in the region, by county, are 13 in Westmoreland, 11 in Clearfield, eight in Allegheny and six in Clarion.
The charges will be scheduled for hearings before an administrative law judge. Convictions could result in penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor infractions to $5,000 for “more serious offenses.”
License suspensions and revocations also could be ordered; the staff and management of the license holders also could be required to undergo training and education on liquor law requirements.