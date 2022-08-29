The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said its Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 575 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana would reopen for business at 11 a.m. today. The store had closed for renovations on Aug. 6. Work still was going on inside the store Friday afternoon. The PLCB outlet will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The store phone number is (724) 624-9921. Further details can be found at FWGS.com.
