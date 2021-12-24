Bryan Force was elementary school-aged in the 1980s when his dad got a concerning letter from the American Red Cross.
David Force, a worker at an electric power plant in Williamsport, had responded to a blood drive at the plant. When the lab ran tests on his donated pint, the liver counts signaled trouble. The Red Cross sent him to his doctor.
At his age then, Bryan Force didn’t get the full implication.
More than three decades later, he got it.
Around dawn on Nov. 29, the Forces lay side by side on gurneys in UMPC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh to be prepped for surgery.
By nightfall, doctors had sliced the failing, shrunken liver from David’s belly, incised more than half of the healthy liver from Bryan’s abdomen, and implanted it into his struggling father.
At Thanksgiving, the Force family anticipated what turned out to be a life-saving gift.
Now at Christmas, Susan Force said, her husband and son — and all their family — are giving thanks for David’s new lease on life.
o o o
David Force’s liver disease was both the wrong kind and the right kind, if that could be said.
There was no cure.
But doctors, specialists that he visited in Pittsburgh, had drugs that let them make a bet.
“Doctors told him for years he could just take care of his body, and medicine would eventually catch up and he could receive a transplant,” Bryan Force explained.
“The doctor said what this (medicine) will do is … stall this as much as possible,” David Force said. “Back then they weren’t doing a lot of transplants. They weren’t evolving like they are today, especially with living donors.”
David Force has primary sclerosing cholangitis, known as PSC. Its best-known victim was NFL Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears, who died in 1999 at age 45 while awaiting a liver transplant.
Dr. Abhinav Humar, the clinical director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute at UMPC, said PSC is irreversible and leads to liver failure.
“It’s an autoimmune disease that attacks specific portions of the liver, the bile ducts,” Humar said. “It causes scarring and narrowing of the bile duct, which can lead to infection, cirrhosis and cancer. The only treatment, really, is a liver transplant.”
David and Susan Force moved with their young sons Bryan and Chris to Indiana in the early 1990s. David Force finished out his career as a welder in power generation at the Homer City station, then worked eight years for Bryan Force’s oilfield services company, Force Incorporated.
For those decades, the meds kept David’s PSC in check.
“He kind of beat the odds, hanging on for 36 years,” Bryan Force said. “Then he hit the wall.”
David’s skin took on the yellow-orange tone of jaundice. PSC sapped his strength. He didn’t have the stamina to sit and yell for his grandkids in the Little League games at Optimists Field. Sitting indoors with sunlight pouring on him through the window was unbearable, he said.
“I didn’t understand it was liver failure at the time. I was sweating, shaking, I had a fever,” David said. “All of a sudden I had no energy. I was sitting there talking and all of a sudden it hits you.”
David said he shook it off after a good night’s sleep but had a second bout of symptoms not long after.
“In May, it was the worst,” Susan Force said. “He was in the hospital for five days.”
Doctors checked his score to get on the transplant waiting list. But the grueling fact of waiting for a donor liver, in a time when demand far outpaces the supply of designated organ donors, was that David Force had to be near death before his need would get to the top of the list.
Thirty years of advances in medical science was about to pay off.
“In 1990, the first liver transplants were happening,” Humar said. “There were few programs doing liver transplants and it was considered a relatively experimental therapy at that stage. But now liver transplantation is the established therapy and the gold standard for treatment of someone with liver failure.”
The people at UPMC then talked about the option of a living donor because David Force’s condition was getting worse.
Stones had built up in his bile ducts. Doctors inserted stents to clear the path. Then they had to insert more.
If someone qualified to donate part of their liver, there would be no more waiting list.
o o o
The gravity of giving up more than half of a major body organ was made clear to both Force sons. Bryan was screened first and declared a suitable living donor.
Bryan Force said he “went into ‘save-my-dad mode,’” although the transplant center staff at UMPC gave him every opportunity to back out.
“When it’s right there in front of you, it becomes an extremely easy decision,” Bryan Force said. “It’s probably been harder on my family than on me.”
Being declared compatible as a living donor now depends on a fairly subjective list of criteria, other than the 18-to-60 age bracket that Humar asks donors to fit.
A blood type match isn’t necessary like it is for other organ transplants. “We have a protocol for doing that at our center,” Humar said.
Being a blood relative doesn’t increase the odds of being a match. People approach the center with offers to be partial liver donors for total strangers and are as easily accepted, Humar said.
Bryan Force said he was told to strike a healthy regimen from August, when he was accepted, through November, when surgery was scheduled.
No drinking. Exercise. Knock off 15 pounds.
Worse for him, Bryan said, would have been to be disqualified because the screening process might have uncovered an underlying condition that he would have to worry about.
“It’s a pretty terrifying experience,” Bryan said. “Knowing you are either going to donate your liver, or end up being told something you don’t know about your own body.”
Humar said living donors have every chance to make a careful decision.
“They should be cautious. It’s not something you want to go into with blinders on,” the doctor said. “There is no question that for both the recipient and the donor that this is a very big operation we’re talking about.”
Outcome statistics are comforting: the one-year survival rate for liver transplant recipients is 90 percent. Humar said many live normal lives of 10 or 20 or even 30 years.
“It’s not like a one- or two-year Band-aid solution,” he said. “For the donor it’s the same thing. It’s something that should not be taken lightly; this is a major operation where you’re removing 60 percent of someone’s liver and you’re essentially operating on someone who doesn’t need an operation and is only doing it to help someone else.”
The mortality rate is small but not zero, Humar said.
“We don’t want people to be going in with no caution but it’s definitely an option for families to consider. We are the leading center in the country doing this procedure and have seen very good results with it.”
o o o
Bryan Force, 40, and David, 66, talked about their recovery at David and Susan Force’s White Township home about nine days after their surgeries.
Their scars are different, they said. Bryan’s is straight up and down. David called his the Mercedes logo, like an upside down Y.
Both were stitched up.
Neither laughed. Not even when David teased that Susan said they saved each other.
“Helping to save him!” Susan clarified: David received a liver, and Bryan has lost some weight.
They compared notes about the days in the hospital.
Bryan was wheeled into the OR first on that Monday morning for the 6- to 7-hour procedure. Humar removed the needed section of his healthy liver and carried it to the adjacent room, where David Force had been taken for the estimated 10-hour implantation of the organ.
After a night and a day under heavy sedation in the intensive care unit, they were moved in stable condition to rooms on 11 North, the transplant recovery floor at UMPC Montefiore.
“I think we first saw each other on Tuesday, or Wednesday?” Bryan recalled.
“He walked into his father’s room,” Susan Force said. “He was walking pretty good. It was pretty emotional.”
“Emotional, but you can’t really breathe,” as Bryan remembered it. “Such shortness of breath. Like in ‘Grumpier Old Men.’”
“We kind of smiled at each other,” was what David recalled of it.
Both went home before the end of that week. David spent a longer time on restricted diet. Normal sleep hadn’t returned soon, either, because of the general discomfort, Bryan said.
Both have had follow-up appointments with doctors. David Force had more, as his physicians adjusted his battery of anti-rejection medications. He has been on 14 pills a day.
Bryan is on orders to lift nothing that’s more than 10 pounds for three months.
Because liver regenerates, both are expected to have normal full-size livers eight weeks after the surgery.
Healthy livers.
o o o
Fear, apprehension, worry — those sentiments have been overcome.
Bryan Force confessed to more anxiety than his dad.
“I thought the recovery would be a lot harder and more painful,” Bryan said. “The folks prepare you for the worse. The reality is that I’m nine days out and I’m taking low-dose Tylenol. It’s not as bad as I thought it would be.”
“I was not worried about anything,” David Force explained. Emotions got the better of him.
“I got the peace of God. I put it in his hands … I had none, no worries.”
Others shouldn’t worry either, they said, whether their interest ranges from mild curiosity or a quest for survival.
Humar, at UMPC, encourages his patients to evangelize for the transplant program.
“We want to educate the public, patients who need this procedure,” Humar said. “Often we see patients that don’t even know this is an option, so they don’t ask anyone. Family members don’t know of this option, because if they knew they would be willing to be donors, to look around to see if they can find a suitable donor for their loved one.”
“I want to make clear … I want to bring awareness to what these folks are doing and the miracles they are performing,” Bryan Force said. “If we can bring some awareness — if we can save one life 10 years from now, it all is worth it.”
“People think about organ rejection but my doctors tell me I would have more problems with infection than rejection, here in 2021,” David Force said. “If my blood work is showing anything, they can tweak it. I would just like people to know. Don’t be afraid of it.”
o o o
For both men, their immediate plans call for taking it easy. Long term, David has plans already: weekends at Raystown Lake, evenings in the center field bleachers shouting at Little League umpires.
A big family gathering on Christmas Day won’t be in the works, at least to reduce David’s exposure to others so soon in his recovery. Susan Force said they’ll visit Bryan and his wife Brittnei and their four kids, then spend time with Chris, his wife, Gina, and their newborn.
“This will be the best Christmas ever!” Susan Force texted The Gazette.
“This Christmas I think we’re going to appreciate each other as a family,” Bryan Force said. “This experience has helped us realize what’s the most important thing. Health, life and family.”