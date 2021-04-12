Elizabeth Bruner, Indiana County 4-H member, was a recent participant in the virtual National 4-H Agri-Science Summit. There were 400 attendees from across the nation, with 27 youth and three adults from Pennsylvania.
This was the second largest state delegation. There are three youth summits held each year focusing on STEM, Healthy Living and Agri-Science.
During the conference, attendees learned about food security and sustainability.
Bruner participated in the environmental science track, with other tracks including animal science, food science, plant science, food security, agricultural technology and agricultural literacy.
Keynote speakers talked about how their professions impact agriculture on a national and global level. A career panel allowed delegates to dive deeper into a career path.
Participants were encouraged to develop a service project to better their community in a “Dolphin Tank” format, an idea similar to “Shark Tank.” Completed projects can compete for national funding.
Sponsors for the event were Bayer, Brightmark, Nationwide Insurance and Nutrien.
Bruner is the daughter of Clark and Connie Bruner, of Blairsville, and an active 4-H member, currently serving as Indiana County 4-H Ambassador.