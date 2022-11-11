The United Way of Indiana County, Indiana Area School District, and ARIN Intermediate Unit are pleased to announce that the county’s collection of youth mental health services will soon get a new addition, thanks to the leadership and support issued by the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program.
The three agencies, led by IASD Superintendent Michael Vuckovich, worked with Tammy Calderone, AIBDHP administrator, to make this programming available to students, pending board approval, in the following school districts: United, Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line and Indiana Area.
This partnership aims to implement a Teen Mental Health First Aid program for high school students in the participating schools. All Indiana County school districts were invited to meet and discuss the program and to gauge whether or not they would like to participate in a systematic county-wide approach.
During the various meetings, the school officials and stakeholders recognized that the past several years have been especially tough on students. The participating schools spent time discussing the need for greater mental health services for youth in Indiana County and are hopeful that the program will provide one more tool that teens can use to improve their own well-being and help others in need, as well.
Teen Mental Health First Aid is an evidence-based training course that teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health concerns, mental illnesses and substance use disorders like anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, eating disorders and addictions. Participants learn about local mental health resources, support groups and online tools, and gain the skills needed to reach out and provide help to someone who is experiencing a crisis or may be developing a mental health or substance use problem.
These issues are also being recognized by our students. At Indiana Area Senior High School, Vuckovich meets with students from the IHS Leadership group on a monthly basis to hear from them directly about some of the challenges and opportunities that students are facing, and mental health and well-being was one that echoed throughout the group. Thus, this opportunity is directly aligned with the needs and concerns brought forth by area students.
There is a second program, elements of which many schools are already incorporating. Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis.
Though the National Council for Mental Wellbeing brought MHFA training to the United States more than a decade ago, the programs initially focused on adults and those who worked directly with youth rather than the youth themselves. As part of this program, 10 percent of each school district’s high school staff will be trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid in addition to the Teen Mental Health First Aid, which the grant is funding.
Data from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing demonstrates that the need for youth mental health support and early intervention extends nationwide. In the U.S. alone:
- 1 in 5 teens has had a serious mental health disorder at some point in their life;
- 50 percent of all mental illnesses begin by age 14, 75 percent by the mid-20s; and
- Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds.
This collaborative effort between the United Way of Indiana County, Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program, ARIN IU, and six out of seven county schools has the potential to act as the catalyst to reduce emergency room and hospital visits for mental health care as well as provide young adults with the education and knowledge needed to take care of their own mental health and those around them.