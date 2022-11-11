United-Way-Logo.jpg
The United Way of Indiana County, Indiana Area School District, and ARIN Intermediate Unit are pleased to announce that the county’s collection of youth mental health services will soon get a new addition, thanks to the leadership and support issued by the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program.

The three agencies, led by IASD Superintendent Michael Vuckovich, worked with Tammy Calderone, AIBDHP administrator, to make this programming available to students, pending board approval, in the following school districts: United, Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line and Indiana Area.