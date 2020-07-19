board meeting room
Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.

Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.

MONDAY

Indiana Area Academic/Extra Curricular Committee — 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting

White Township Board of Supervisors — 7:30 p.m., township office

TUESDAY

Blairsville Borough Council — 6 p.m., borough building

Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., municipal building

WEDNESDAY

Indiana County Board of Commissioners — 10:30 a.m., commissioners hearing room, county courthouse

White Township Board of Supervisors — 1 p.m., township office

