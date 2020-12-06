Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations. Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
• Center Township Board of Supervisors — 6:30 p.m., municipal building
• Indiana Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., boardroom, administration building, East Pike
• Marion Center Area School District Board of School Directors — 7 p.m., high school library
• Purchase Line School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., district boardroom
• Saltsburg Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
TUESDAY
• Blairsville-Saltsburg School District Board of Directors — 7 p.m., virtual
• Clymer Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• Indiana County Salary Board — 11 a.m., commissioners hearing room, courthouse
• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., municipal building
• United School District Board of Education — 7:30 p.m., high school conference room
• White Township Planning Commission — 7:30 p.m., township office
THURSDAY
• IUP council of trustees — 9 a.m., Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (general meeting starts at 5 p.m.)
• Penns Manor Area School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school