Writing runs in Debra Smith’s family. Both her grandmother and great-grandmothers were playwrights and now she’s following in their footsteps, having just written her first novel.
“Running Fawn: Sacred Ground,” is a Western story that has a lot of variety to it. Set in 1885, in the old West, the story tells the tale of a vindictive winery owner who wants land he can’t have and of a Native maiden who falls in love with an outlaw.
“The winery owner discovers the land is protected by Cherokee spirit warriors,” Smith said. “They protect the land that he wants with a vengeance. And then, a Native maiden falls in love with an outlaw, but their love is difficult because they’re from such different worlds. It’s got a bit of everything, I wanted it to be different and unique from other Westerns.”
The book also discusses a lot about Cherokee culture. Smith, who’s part Cherokee herself, wanted to show sides of the Cherokee that Hollywood movies tend to get wrong or ignore.
“I use some of the language in the book,” she said. “And I showed more of their spiritual side; it’s not all attacking and sitting around in tepees. In fact, during my research I found that they rarely attacked wagon trains and never attacked at night. I wanted to show their ceremonies as well. So the book discusses naming ceremonies. Cherokee often have two names: the one they’re given at birth and one they receive when they get older. They believe the name changes with the person.”
Smith hopes that the use of real-life information along with fiction holds the readers’ interests.
“It’s great to learn a bit about the Cherokee, but also fun to read interesting fiction,” she said.
The inspiration of the book came from Smith’s mother, who loves Westerns.
“She’s always been a fan,” Smith said. “So I wrote the book for her and dedicated it to her. It’s something we both appreciate.”
In addition to their love of the genre, the book’s dedication also says that the two “share (a) love of horses and the mountains in the fall ... (and) enjoy going to rodeos, harness racing and horse pulls.”
Smith’s research for the book was mostly concerned with keeping things accurate to the time period.
“You don’t want to have things in the story that aren’t from the time period,” she said. “So I had to look up timeframes for a lot of things. I had to see what kinds of guns were used or when stagecoaches were in use. I learned a lot through my research that I hadn’t known before. There’s more details out there than the history books or Hollywood tells you.”
The book took about nine months to write and was eventually published through Light Switch Press.
“It took them two months to decide to publish it,” Smith said. “They were a little hesitant with it being a Western since those have fallen out of popularity and are fading away. But, I’m glad they did because it doesn’t hurt to try and introduce a new generation of readers to books about that time period.”
The book is currently available on Amazon and at The Book Nook in Indiana.
If things go as planned, it won’t be Smith’s last.
“I have plans for several more books,” she said.
Those include more stories of spirits, a spy thriller and a murder mystery, to name a few. She also hopes to write one that uses her mother’s experiences as a truck driver.
“I don’t stick to one genre,” she added. “I don’t want to become stale as a writer, because if I get bored writing it, you’ll get bored reading it.”