“I walked into White’s Woods and found what Henry David Thoreau discovered at Walden. The natural splendor and solitude attributed to famous faraway forests could also be found in the near-woods just beyond the backyard.”
This is how author Dr. Kevin J. Patrick began “Near Woods: A Year in an Allegheny Forest,” his latest book on the natural beauty and geographic foundation of White’s Woods. The book was sold locally at shops like The Artists Hand since April, but the book was officially released on Monday.
Published by Stackpole Books, a publisher with 90 years of history publishing outdoors, crafts and military history books, “Near Woods” contains 246 pages of pictures and stories behind the expansive forest bordering the borough to the northeast.
Patrick, who is a geography professor in IUP’s Geography, Geology, Environment, and Planning department, takes readers, both local and beyond, through each season as new mysteries reveal themselves and the composition of forest changes in what he describes as a “21st Century Extension of Thoreau and Emerson.”
“We all have a desire to experience nature,” he said. “We can go to our near-woods at all times of the year in any weather, but we can’t do that with the ‘far-woods.’”
Patrick, who has taught at IUP since 1993, created this book to give a geographer’s perspective on the natural world in Indiana County. He began writing the book on May 1, 2020, during the beginning of the pandemic.
“I think at that point, I had gone into the woods enough that I started seeing noticeable patterns, but I still had mysteries that I couldn’t explain,” he said. “There was more to the story to discover.”
Uncovering the mysteries was the most challenging part, however. According to Patrick, who has served as vice president of the Indiana Planning Commission since 2014, not much about the woods was written down and it was hard to distinguish between native and invasive plants at first.
Through extensive research in old local newspapers, he began to unravel the secrets in the woods.
“That was another challenge: Nothing in the papers were organized,” he said. “The papers were filled with short one- or two-sentence clips and there would be 200 little items on one page.”
Despite this, the act of collecting these stories is a reward on its own. He said he’s not expecting a big paycheck (and added he would love to eat those words), but he still feels accomplished knowing he had the opportunity to do this.
“I get to turn over rocks,” he said, “go into the wilds, pick up every stone and piece of trash, all to get a sense of the geography of the place, its natural composition and the impact of humans.”
Core to the book, near-woods are defined by Patrick simply as local places people go to experience nature that are more accessible to the local community than the far-woods, which are places people travel to for similar reasons, but require pre-planned, limited visits. Think the Grand Canyon or the California Redwoods.
“As a nation, we love our Yellowstones and Yosemites,” Patrick says in “Near Woods.” “Our summers in the Adirondacks and our unforgettable trips to Great Smoky. We savor the brief scraps of life we get to spend in these monumental far-woods, but spend magnitudes more time in the near-woods.”
As readers browse through the book, they would pick up scraps of history, ecology, philosophy and geology. All of these factors, according to Patrick, is geography.
“(Geography) is looking at spatial patterns to understand place,” he said. “Half of these patterns come from nature and the other half from humans.
“After you understand these patterns, the next step is to ask, ‘How did it get this way?’ Natural patterns go back to deep time (the creation and changes of the world over hundreds of millions of years). Humans are similar, just in a much smaller time-frame.”
It’s important for readers to understand these facets of the woods, he said, because there’s never been a community he’s lived in that didn’t have a near-woods. It’s a sacred space for the community and threats to the places can come from anywhere at any time.
For instance, Patrick has observed that any proposal that is deemed threatening to the woods is introduced, there is usually a very strong reaction against it. This is a sign, to him, that this area remains important to the community.
One issue facing the woods is the multitude of invasive species spreading throughout the woods. “Garden refugees,” or plants that have migrated beyond the town’s gardens, are the biggest factor in this issue.
“The first step in addressing this challenge is figuring out how to handle it,” Patrick said. “The plants don’t know they are invasive, but we know. It’s largely man-induced. Things happen at a planetary level, but affect a local scale.”
For now, Patrick may not have a cabin like Thoreau, but he lives close enough to the woods that it will always remain his constant companion and he still frequently treks through the trails. He is working on multiple projects similar to “Near Woods,” but none are developed enough to announce any details.
Patrick will be a guest at multiple events. On May 13 at 10 a.m., he will work with the Indiana County Waterworks project to host a White’s Woods walk with a book signing. On May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., he will be signing books at The Artists Hand, and on June 8 at 6:30 p.m., he will present “History’s Mysteries in White’s Woods” at the Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society and sign books after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.