“I walked into White’s Woods and found what Henry David Thoreau discovered at Walden. The natural splendor and solitude attributed to famous faraway forests could also be found in the near-woods just beyond the backyard.”

This is how author Dr. Kevin J. Patrick began “Near Woods: A Year in an Allegheny Forest,” his latest book on the natural beauty and geographic foundation of White’s Woods. The book was sold locally at shops like The Artists Hand since April, but the book was officially released on Monday.