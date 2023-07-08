Denise Chresos, owner of Flower and Balloon Gallery in Indiana, will soon be taking off to join 75 balloon artists from all around the world at the Big Balloon Build from July 17-20 in Greely, Colo., to benefit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy.
Teams of the world’s top balloon artists will take over a local community college and build the larger-than-life, space-themed exhibit out of 125,000 biodegradable balloons in just four days before opening it to the public to walk through and enjoy. All proceeds from the event benefit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy, which gives a voice to children who have been abused or neglected.
“We know that this is a tough subject to talk about, but nonetheless it needs to be brought up,” said Stuart Davies, director of the Big Balloon Build. “Denise is going to be part of something so big, something so different, something so exciting; all in support of Life Stories demonstrating how the joy of balloons can also make a difference to the lives of so many.”
Chresos is donating her time and talents as a balloon artist to embark on this mission, bringing joy and support to children. She bought the Flower Gallery in 2013, where she had been employed for 16 years. She rebranded and changed the name to Flower and Balloon Gallery. Her love of creating beauty can be seen in her floral and balloon designs.
Chresos was selected from thousands of applicants to participate in the Big Balloon Build Colorado.
“I love being a part of and creating something so grand that will bring smiles to so many and raise money for such a worthy cause like Life Stories,” Chresos said.
This is only the fourth time the Big Balloon Build has been held in the U.S.
While Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy, in Greeley, is the beneficiary of Big Balloon Build Colorado, child abuse is a national issue. Roughly every 10 seconds, a report of child abuse is made in the United States. One in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18. Life Stories has sister agencies in the Laurel Highlands. To find out how you can help children locally who have been abused or neglected, contact https://www.beginningsinc.org/. Together, Chresos, the Big Balloon Build and these agencies can give a voice to children who have been abused or neglected and stop it from happening to more children.
Follow the Big Balloon Build and Flower and Balloon Gallery on Facebook and Instagram, @thebig balloonbuild and @flow erandballoongallery, for a behind-the-scenes look during the build week.
PremiereConwin, the country’s leading manufacturer of high-quality balloon inflators, donated all equipment, and Gemar, a leading manufacturer of 100 percent bio-based rubber balloons, is donating all 125,000-plus biodegradable balloons for the Balloon Build Colorado.
The Big Balloon Build is a nonprofit organization that partners with charities to raise awareness and funds to help children in need. Dedicated to creating magical and immersive balloon experiences, every Big Balloon Build is unique, offering an amazing opportunity to make a difference through the joy of balloons.
