Denise Chresos, owner of Flower and Balloon Gallery in Indiana, will soon be taking off to join 75 balloon artists from all around the world at the Big Balloon Build from July 17-20 in Greely, Colo., to benefit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy.

Teams of the world’s top balloon artists will take over a local community college and build the larger-than-life, space-themed exhibit out of 125,000 biodegradable balloons in just four days before opening it to the public to walk through and enjoy. All proceeds from the event benefit Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy, which gives a voice to children who have been abused or neglected.