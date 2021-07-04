Meetings of municipal governments, school boards and county governmental bodies scheduled this week are on the following days and locations.
Some agencies are meeting virtually on various platforms, and some are meeting in person. Instructions on how to “attend” these meetings is usually available on each organization’s website.
MONDAY
Saltsburg Borough council — 7 p.m., municipal building
TUESDAY
• Homer City Borough Council — 7 p.m., borough office
• Indiana Borough Council — 7 p.m., virtual
THURSDAY
Penns Manor School District Board of Education — 7 p.m., high school