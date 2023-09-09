With cremations increasing amid a decreasing burial rate, there’s a growing demand for ways to properly lay loved ones’ ashes to rest.
Cremation gardens, or scatter gardens, are a relatively new concept in the death care industry. In many cases, they look like an elegant garden outfitted with beautiful landscaping and plenty of space to spread “cremains,” the industry term for cremation ashes, and reflect on the good times with their loved ones.
For Indiana and White Township, Oakland Cemetery’s own scatter garden, the first in the county, will be the site of a Scatter Day event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cemetery on 845 Rose St. in White Township.
During Scatter Day, cemetery employees will be available to answer questions about the garden and help families through the scattering process.
“Since it’s a relatively new concept in the area, we decided to make an event where staff will be on site,” said Daniel McAnulty, Oakland Cemetery’s manager.
Families are able to memorialize their loved ones into the garden as well. According to McAnulty, the cemetery offers engraved paver bricks, created by Shoemaker Engraving, that will be installed into the walkway of the garden for a fee of $200 during a special the cemetery is running for the month.
In an industry that can charge thousands to families for burials, McAnulty’s goal was to offer an affordable option to lay someone to rest after receiving requests from the community.
The cemetery, a nonprofit run by a volunteer board, had an old, run-down maintenance building that was deemed too costly to repair. Construction began by demolishing the building in September 2022. After a few months and around $35,000, the garden was built, complete with two growing cherry trees and a stainless steel sculpture purchased at a Penn State art festival.
At Scatter Day, McAnulty hopes that people take their time learning about ash spreading and considers it as a way to honor their loved ones.
“What we’re hoping for is that we can spread the word enough where people will be curious about scatter gardens,” he said.
