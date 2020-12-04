The Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals recently recognized the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce as the 2020 Chamber of the Year during its awards announcement via a Zoom webinar.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this award especially during this challenging year,” Chamber President Mark Hilliard said in a news release. “There were so many chambers and other organizations that did amazing things this year, and I think that makes this recognition even more special.”
In addition to recognizing organizational excellence, the Chamber of the Year Award focuses on acknowledging one or more significant achievements and accomplishments that a chamber has initiated, stimulated and/or led in its respective service area at some point during the past 18 months. Organizational excellence is evaluated in the areas of membership, programs, planning and finance.
“This is truly a team effort and a team honor,” Hilliard said. “Our entire staff and board of directors have been incredibly active and supportive throughout all of our initiatives this year, and this award is recognition of all of those efforts. A special thank you needs to also go out to Jill Mountain, our office manager, as we would not have been able to accomplish all of these things without her.”
The past year has been both a challenging and rewarding one for the local chamber. It created and spearheaded the first countywide essential skills workforce initiative for high school students, and it expanded its advocacy efforts through a candidates’ forum, state of the county address, women’s summit and the county’s first virtual press conference to oppose the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
When the COVID-19 crisis began, the chamber saw an opportunity, Hilliard said. It expanded its presence on social media and provided a new forum for businesses to market themselves, became a leader and the primary resource in distributing information to the business community, and developed a new countywide event designed to support and promote their area small businesses.
“We have accomplished a lot these past 18 months, but there is still so much to do,” Hilliard said. “We honestly feel that the best is yet to come.”
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual business luncheon today.