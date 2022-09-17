The United Presbyterian Church of Blairsville is celebrating its historic 200th anniversary throughout the month of September.
Officially organized in September of 1822 and led by the Rev. Thomas Davis until 1848, the church was called the West Union Church and then in 1831 renamed the First Presbyterian Church of Blairsville, per the request of the congregation.
Around the same time, another branch of Presbyterian denomination organized a church in Blairsville in 1833, led first by the Rev. N.C. Weede. This church was called the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Blairsville and eventually changed to the Calvin United Presbyterian Church.
These churches operated separately under the leadership of many different pastors for over a century, until 1969, when building issues and dwindling congregations caused the churches to merge into what is now known as the the United Presbyterian Church of Blairsville.
The brick, Gothic-style building that still stands today and conducts worship services every Sunday was erected in 1882.
The church has been led by the Rev. Timothy Monroe, originally from York County, for the last 17 years. After graduating from Grove City College and Princeton Seminary, he ministered several churches throughout Indiana County, before accepting the call to pastor the United Presbyterian Church in 2005.
Monroe says the prevailing theme of this historic anniversary is stones, but not the sort you may be thinking of.
“Living stones,” said Monroe. “In 1 Peter 2:4-5 there’s an image of Christ as a cornerstone and the prophets and the apostles acting as the foundation. Each generation of the church is built higher and higher, and we are a part of that ‘building’ of the image. We’re not just dead stones, we’re living stones.
“We’ve been giving out stones engraved with crosses to the congregation and encouraging them to pass the stones out to neighbors or friends,” he said. “It’s a tactile way of remembering that we’re living stones.”
In addition to this, Monroe has asked his congregation to bring stones from their homes to the bicentennial worship service and luncheon on Sunday at 11 a.m. The stones will be collected and contributed to a creative sculpture project, headed by church elder and sculptor Jim Antis. Whatever Antis creates from the stones will then be displayed in the church’s prayer garden.
Sunday is the bicentennial worship service, which begins at 11 a.m. The service will feature bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble. A free luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., there will be a 200th anniversary concert at the church, featuring a variety of musicians and a choir performance.
“People want to come to terms with their identity and who they are,” said Monroe.
“Look at how popular and addictive genealogy is these days. In order to define who you are, you need to look at your roots, to see where you came from. It’s important for a congregation to understand its history and get a fresh understanding to see why they do the things the way they do. It doesn’t mean you need to keep doing them that way, but you at least get to see the beautiful meaning behind all of it.”
An extensive listing of pastoral leadership and details about the two churches can be found in volumes of history published by the Presbytery and can be found in the church library.
For more information about the United Presbyterian Church of Blairsville, visit its website at www.r-church.com/.