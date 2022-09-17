Church 1

The brick, Gothic-style building that still stands today and conducts worship services every Sunday was erected in 1882.

 KYLIE JASPER/Dispatch

The United Presbyterian Church of Blairsville is celebrating its historic 200th anniversary throughout the month of September.

Officially organized in September of 1822 and led by the Rev. Thomas Davis until 1848, the church was called the West Union Church and then in 1831 renamed the First Presbyterian Church of Blairsville, per the request of the congregation.

