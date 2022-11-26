“The Accent On-Air: The Symbols of Christmas,” will premiere on WTAE-TV Channel 4 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and Dec. 4.
The staff of the Catholic Accent explores the popular symbols of Christmas, including St. Nicholas, one of the most recognizable figures in the world. In this episode, Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, vicar general of the Diocese of Greensburg, and rector at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish in Greensburg, teaches us about the generosity of St. Nicholas and how his good works are an imitation of Jesus. Also, Bishop Larry J. Kulick shares with the Catholic Accent his passion for the St. Nicholas-inspired art designed by Pipka Ulvilden.
The Accent visits with the Davis family, parishioners at Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in Kent, Indiana County, as they share their tradition of cutting down their own tree from their property and decorating it with the symbols of Christ’s birth. Plus, learn about the meaning behind the Christmas decorations in your home; the wreath and luminary lights are all steeped in symbolism. Bells will be ringing this season as churches across the diocese join to ring church bells as a reminder to celebrate the birth of our Savior.
Bishop Kulick talks about his visit to the Vatican, his audience with Pope Francis and the importance of the gift of the Eucharist. He’s also back in the kitchen with a traditional Slovak Christmas Eve soup.