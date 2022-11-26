“The Accent On-Air: The Symbols of Christmas,” will premiere on WTAE-TV Channel 4 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and Dec. 4.

The staff of the Catholic Accent explores the popular symbols of Christmas, including St. Nicholas, one of the most recognizable figures in the world. In this episode, Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, vicar general of the Diocese of Greensburg, and rector at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish in Greensburg, teaches us about the generosity of St. Nicholas and how his good works are an imitation of Jesus. Also, Bishop Larry J. Kulick shares with the Catholic Accent his passion for the St. Nicholas-inspired art designed by Pipka Ulvilden.

